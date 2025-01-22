The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIGGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 79.45 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 79.90 ($0.99), with a volume of 2800972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.00).

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,193.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 95.72.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is -70,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Renewables Infrastructure Group

In other The Renewables Infrastructure Group news, insider Richard Morse bought 48,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £40,142.95 ($49,491.99). Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile

TRIG is an investment company whose purpose is to generate sustainable returns from a diversified portfolio of renewables infrastructure that contribute towards a net zero carbon future.

TRIG’s diversified portfolio predominantly consists of operational wind farms, solar parks and battery storage projects in the UK and Europe.

