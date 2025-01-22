The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 79.45 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 79.90 ($0.99), with a volume of 2800972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.00).

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,193.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 95.72.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is -70,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Renewables Infrastructure Group

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile

In other The Renewables Infrastructure Group news, insider Richard Morse bought 48,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £40,142.95 ($49,491.99). Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

TRIG is an investment company whose purpose is to generate sustainable returns from a diversified portfolio of renewables infrastructure that contribute towards a net zero carbon future.

TRIG’s diversified portfolio predominantly consists of operational wind farms, solar parks and battery storage projects in the UK and Europe.

