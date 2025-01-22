The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. The trade was a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,349.27. This represents a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $360.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.74 and its 200-day moving average is $361.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.