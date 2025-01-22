The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,072 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $46,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

TJX opened at $123.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.64 and its 200-day moving average is $117.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $138.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.67.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

