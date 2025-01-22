Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 200960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thor Explorations to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Thor Explorations alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on THX

Thor Explorations Trading Up 2.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10. The firm has a market cap of C$232.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Thor Explorations had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Explorations Ltd. will post 0.1772152 EPS for the current year.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.