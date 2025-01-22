Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC Invests $7.52 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 5.3% of Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $298,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $111.31 and a 52 week high of $135.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.45 and a 200-day moving average of $127.33.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

