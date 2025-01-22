Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 33,531 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 180% compared to the typical volume of 11,957 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 17,235,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,933,171. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The business’s revenue was up 147.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $37,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 521,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,380.78. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,499,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,487,173.46. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,894 shares of company stock worth $317,139. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

