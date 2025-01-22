Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.86 and traded as low as C$1.83. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 30,594 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRZ. TD Securities upped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$1.45 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transat A.T. has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$1.81.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

