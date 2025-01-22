Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Shell by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Shell by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shell by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 323,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.74. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $72.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

