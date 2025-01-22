Transform Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the third quarter worth $78,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGF opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0195 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

