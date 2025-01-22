Transform Wealth LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 131,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.29.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $127.81 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $127.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.47.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.