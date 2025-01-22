Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.4% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.3 %

CMG opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CMG. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.81.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

