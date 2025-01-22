Transform Wealth LLC Sells 197 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $193.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.99 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.14 and its 200 day moving average is $187.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

