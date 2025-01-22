Transform Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DLK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $463.06 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $469.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $432.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $538.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.