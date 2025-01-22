Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,002 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.87.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $224.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.09 and its 200-day moving average is $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.23%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

