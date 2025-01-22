Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wit LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average of $107.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

