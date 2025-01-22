Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,904.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 425,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 374.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.97 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

