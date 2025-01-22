Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,078,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 108,817 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $46,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 376.7% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 34,180 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on TFC

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5,047,370 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.