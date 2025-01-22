Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Trading 26.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) shares rose 26.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 4,580,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 1,034,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Twin Vee Powercats Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The firm is focused on designing and developing its products under the ELECTRA Power Sports brand. It operates through the following segments: Gas-Powered Boats, Electric Boat and Development, and Franchise.

