U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 99,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.