Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.23 and last traded at $67.30. Approximately 27,057,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 22,576,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Uber Technologies by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

