Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 421,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 649,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Udemy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Udemy in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.87.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $195.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Eren Bali sold 35,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $319,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,225,532 shares in the company, valued at $20,029,788. This trade represents a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,231,679.50. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,518 shares of company stock worth $491,762 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Udemy by 27.9% in the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 3,725,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after acquiring an additional 811,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Udemy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Udemy by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,934,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,392,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Udemy by 2.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,330,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 36,380 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 944,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

