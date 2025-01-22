UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

