UMB Bank n.a. Has $585,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,377 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUSC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 61,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $23.97.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.0872 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

