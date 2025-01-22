UMB Bank n.a. Has $673,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,859 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $48.95.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

