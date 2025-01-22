UMB Bank n.a. Has $956,000 Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $141.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $110.39 and a one year high of $150.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.11.

View Our Latest Report on Jacobs Solutions

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.