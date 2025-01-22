UMB Bank n.a. Sells 984 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Clorox by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,483,000 after buying an additional 85,529 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Clorox by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 99.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 72.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.91. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

