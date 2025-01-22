United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.50-13.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78. United Airlines also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 11.500-13.500 EPS.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $110.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $110.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.09 and a 200 day moving average of $69.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UAL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on United Airlines from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,536.88. This represents a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,565.28. This trade represents a 30.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

