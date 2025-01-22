United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.750-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Airlines also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 11.500-13.500 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Airlines from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

United Airlines Trading Up 2.9 %

UAL traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.52. 12,648,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,514,081. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $110.92.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.94%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,407,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. This represents a 30.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,536.88. This trade represents a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

