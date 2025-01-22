United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,163,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,997 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 96.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 73,202 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in United Microelectronics by 7.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 806,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 53,264 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 314.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,279,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 970,600 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UMC opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UMC. Citigroup cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

