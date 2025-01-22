Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Shares Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 14,274,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 6,200,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.01).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.32. The company has a market cap of £15.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.02.

The Company is focused on opportunities in South-East Asia with an initial emphasis on Sarawak.

Over the last 7 years the Company has developed an opportunity on a block in Northern Sarawak, block SK334.

Upland has an exceptional team and is working with leading oil and gas contractors to effectively, and with the minimum risk, evolve its prospects.

