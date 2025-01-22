Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of VNDA opened at $4.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.98 million, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.77. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,910.69. This trade represents a 10.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

