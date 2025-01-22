VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Shares Up 1% – Still a Buy?

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.05 and last traded at $40.01. 1,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 4,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.62.
The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.
