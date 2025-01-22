Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Lessened by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $115,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $418.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $413.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $317.59 and a twelve month high of $428.69.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

