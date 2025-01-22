Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $418.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $317.59 and a fifty-two week high of $428.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $413.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

