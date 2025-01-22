Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 214.5% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1522 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

