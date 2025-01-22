Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $105.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.90 and a 52 week high of $107.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.04. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

