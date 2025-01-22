Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWV. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 468.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 159.4% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWV stock opened at $149.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.12. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.29 and a 12 month high of $161.65. The company has a market capitalization of $846.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.