Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,471 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $32,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 152,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,325,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 307,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 152,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 37,354 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.44.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- After a Reset Year, Is Moderna Stock Poised for a Comeback?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Retail Trends Spark Analyst Upgrades for DICK’s Sporting Goods
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Teck Resources: America’s Ally in Rare Earth Elements
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.