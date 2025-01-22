Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,471 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $32,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 152,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,325,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 307,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 152,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 37,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2798 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

