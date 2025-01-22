Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Aspire Private Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 367,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $18,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 294,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 46,219 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,361,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB stock opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

