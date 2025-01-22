Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 104.0% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $176.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $149.28 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.84.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

