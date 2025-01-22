Verum Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Verum Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $12,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,956,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,583 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,761,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,665,000 after purchasing an additional 107,519 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,410,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,067,000 after acquiring an additional 70,972 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,586,000 after acquiring an additional 59,762 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,198,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,785,000 after acquiring an additional 82,865 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $35.43.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

