Verum Partners LLC Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Verum Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,151 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 1.6% of Verum Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 371,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 188,687 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,450,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,093,000 after buying an additional 765,994 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

