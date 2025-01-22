Verum Partners LLC Sells 167 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Verum Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.44. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2798 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.