Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,411,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,909,000 after buying an additional 626,755 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,894,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,163,000 after purchasing an additional 165,313 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 54.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 997,629 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 11.7% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,678,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 175,925 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,167,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,023,000 after buying an additional 141,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,364.79. This represents a 6.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $628,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.22. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

