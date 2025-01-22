Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Trading Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $469.95 and last traded at $511.08. 401 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 955% from the average session volume of 38 shares. The stock had previously closed at $535.00.

Watsco Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.99%.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.46%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

