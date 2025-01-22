Wealth Management Partners LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $418.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.73. The firm has a market cap of $415.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.