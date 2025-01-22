Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $37,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Welltower by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $133.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.40 and a 52 week high of $140.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.72.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.