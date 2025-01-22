WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17, Zacks reports. WesBanco had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 14.79%.
WesBanco Trading Down 0.7 %
WSBC traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.74. 657,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.85.
WesBanco Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.81%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at WesBanco
In other news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $39,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,508.79. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.
About WesBanco
WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.
