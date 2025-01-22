West Branch Capital LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.94.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

