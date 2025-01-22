West Branch Capital LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 48,692.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,449,000 after acquiring an additional 214,247 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,237,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IWY stock opened at $238.82 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $180.22 and a 52 week high of $245.04. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.83.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

